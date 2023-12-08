Assam unit of Congress calls for applications from party members aspiring to contest 2024 LS polls

The Assam unit of the Congress has swung into election mode by calling for applications from party members aspiring to contest next year's Lok Sabha polls.

The unit will start accepting the applications along with a fee of Rs 1 lakh each from Monday, a circular by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary (organisation) Bipul Gogoi stated on Friday.

''As decided and directed by Assam PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, applications are invited from all those Indian National Congress (INC) members who are willing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and seek the party's ticket from any of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state,'' the circular said.

The aspirants have to submit the filled-up applications between December 11 and 19 along with the fee, it said.

With the Congress being a part of a 15-member opposition party forum in the state aiming to contest the general elections unitedly, it will have to refrain from fielding candidates from certain constituencies.

Aspirants who submit applications for such constituencies will be refunded their fees, the circular said.

''Please note that it is possible that INC might vacate some of the seats in favour of our allies. In that case, the party will reimburse the application fee to the applicant,'' it read.

The 15-party United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA) has been formed in the lines of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The UOFA comprises Congress, AJP, Raijor Dal, CPI(M), CPI, Jatiya Dal-Asom, NCP, RJD, Janata Dal (U), TMC, CPI(ML), AAP, AIFB, Shiv Sena (UT) and Karbi Anglong-based All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC).

UOFA had recently held a two-day conclave to strategise for the Lok Sabha polls.

