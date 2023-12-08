Left Menu

Mizoram assembly session from Dec 12 for oath taking by MLAs, election of speaker

The election of the new speaker will also be held on that day, the official said.Lalfamkima, who was elected from the Kolasib constituency, was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker on Friday.Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM leader Lalduhoma was also sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:37 IST
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Friday summoned an assembly session for three days which will commence on December 12, a senior official said.

Pro-tem Speaker Lalfamkima will preside over the first day of the session and administer oath to the members. The election of the new speaker will also be held on that day, the official said.

Lalfamkima, who was elected from the Kolasib constituency, was sworn in as the Pro-tem Speaker on Friday.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma was also sworn in as the chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Eleven other ministers also took oath at Raj Bhavan here.

With a 40-member assembly, Mizoram can have 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The ZPM, which was registered as a political party only in 2019, emerged victorious in the assembly elections bagging 27 seats, increasing its tally from 8 in the 2018 polls. It dethroned the Mizo National Front (MNF) headed by outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga.

