DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 8

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events --------------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8 ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets at the State Department with foreign ministers from the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League to discuss the future of Gaza – 1600 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Washington. ** WASHINGTON DC - Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks at Atlantic Council in Washington on Israel-Hamas war, Egypt's regional leadership and other challenges – 1400 GMT. DUBAI - The United nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) takes place in Dubai (to Dec. 12)

BEIJING - Foreign minister of Angola Tete Antonio to visit China. (Final day) BEIJING - Foreign minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop to visit China. (To Dec. 11) PRAGUE - Visegrad defence ministers start two-day meeting. (Final day) BEIJING - EU-China summit. (Final day) HANOI - Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko meets his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers meet to discuss changes to the EU's fiscal rules on debt and deficit reduction - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 10

EGYPT - Egyptian Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 11

** GENEVA - UN high-level human rights event in Geneva. BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte speak to reporters at Berlin's chancellery – 1030 GMT. HANOI - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Hanoi for a two-day state visit to Vietnam. (To Dec. 12) TALLINN - Baltic Presidents meet in Tallinn. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 12

HANOI - China's President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam. (To Dec. 13) AMSTERDAM - South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol pays state visit to Netherlands. (To Dec 13) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 13 PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob at the Elysee Palace in Paris. BRUSSELS - EU-Western Balkans summit. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - European Council (To Nov. 15) GENEVA - WTO general council meets in Geneva - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - EU leaders attend a summit in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16 ** TOKYO - Japan hosts a commemorative summit to mark the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Japan and ASEAN nations. The summit will be hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and attended by heads of state/government from Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. (To Dec. 18) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17

CHAD - Chad Referendum Election. SERBIA - Serbian National Assembly Election.

CHILE - Chile Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 20

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - Congo DRC National Assembly Election. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO - Congo DRC Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 1 TALLIN - 14th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 4 BURMA - 76th anniversary of Burma's independence. PALM SPRINGS, CA – 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival. (To Jan. 15) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 5 SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 7 BANGLADESH - Bangladeshi National Parliament Election.

PHNOM PENH - The ruling Cambodian People's Party celebrates the 45th anniversary of the victory over the Khmer Rouge regime. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 9

BHUTAN - Bhutanese National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 11

SINT MAARTEN - Election for Staten (Sint Maarten Parliament). WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 13th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JANUARY 12 HAITI - 14th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital. BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13

TAIWAN - Election for Taiwanese Presidency. TAIWAN - Taiwanese Election for Taiwanese Legislative Yuan. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JANUARY 14

COMOROS - Election for Comoran Presidency. TUNISIA - 14th Anniversary of ousting of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 15

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19)

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 16

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24

CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25 EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 29 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2 ** BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8 ** CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please Contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)