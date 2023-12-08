Mizoram government will give top priority to farmers, anti-corruption measures: CM Lalduhoma

Newly sworn-in Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state government will give top priority to farmers and anti-corruption measures.

Addressing a press conference soon after the swearing-in ceremony here, the 73-year-old leader announced 12 priority programmes of his government to be implemented in the next 100 days.

''Our Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government will buy four local products from farmers such as ginger, turmeric, chilli and broomsticks by fixing minimum prices. Farmers will have the choice to sell their products on their own or to the government. This is our topmost priority,'' he said.

The former IPS officer-turned-politician said his government will also accord priority to anti-corruption measures and will invite the CBI to probe graft cases in the state.

''The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be given general consent to probe corruption cases in the state. The government will also assess whether the state's Lokayukta needs to be strengthened and upgraded,'' he said.

He urged his cabinet colleagues, MLAs and their relatives, party workers, NGOs and people in general to support the government to make the state corruption-free.

Among the 12 priorities, Lalduhoma said his government will form a monitoring committee to keep tabs on all development projects across the state.

The committee will have a representative each from recognised political parties, NGOs, Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (conglomerate of major churches) and Mizoram People's Forum (MPF), a church-sponsored poll watchdog, he said.

Lalduhoma said his government's annual budget will be oriented to ZPM policies.

''All departments will be instructed to prepare the budget in line with the ZPM policy,'' he said, adding that all ministers will monitor their departments.

The chief minister also said the government will set up a resources mobilisation committee, which will deal with austerity measures, disinvestment and power supply.

Lalduhoma said he and the ministers will take a lead in implementing austerity measures and all facilities enjoyed by them will be cut down by 50 per cent.

The usual practice of buying new cars for MLAs with public money will be stopped and ministers will use the cars of their predecessors, he said.

Urging government officials to implement austerity measures, he said they should not enjoy facilities beyond those entitled to them.

The committee will also check disinvestment in various sectors and detailed reports of functioning and non-functioning of government assets should be submitted before January-end, he said.

Lalduhoma said his government will dissolve the 14 boards set up by Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front (MNF) government to implement its flagship programme, Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP), and the subsidiary recruitment board 'Mizoram Subordinate Service Selection Board'.

Work orders issued to contractors during the previous government will not be cancelled if the projects have already started, he said.

Lalduhoma said his government will give priority to maintaining punctuality in government offices.

He said biometric attendance system will be introduced in all government offices to ensure punctuality and good attendance. Earlier in the day, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Mizoram.

Along with him, 11 others also took oath as state ministers at a function held in Raj Bhavan here. Seven of them were sworn in as cabinet ministers and four as ministers of state.

ZPM legislature party deputy leader K Sapdanga was made the home minister while Lalrinpuii from Lunglei East constituency became the first woman cabinet minister in Mizoram. She will hold health, social welfare and tribal affairs, women and child development and tourism portfolios.

Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers.

