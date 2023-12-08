Jharkhand CM lays foundations of 215 projects worth Rs 133 crore

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said the Apki Yojna, Apki Sarkar Apke Dwar (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) programme has brought smiles on the faces of lakhs of poor people who can now avail the benefits of various schemes. ''There is a festive mood across the state. We are not a government that sits in air-conditioned rooms. We connect with the needy with schemes by visiting villages,'' Soren said while addressing a gathering in Godda.

During his visit, Soren laid foundations of 215 projects valued at Rs 133.34 crore and inaugurated two projects worth Rs 6.96 crore. He also distributed assets worth around Rs 300 crore to villagers.

''We are empowering villages. The previous government had pushed the state backwards,'' Soren claimed.

Soren blamed the BJP-led opposition for doing politics in the name of tribals. ''Today, the opposition is remembering Bhagwan Birsa Munda and Sido-Kanhu, who they never remembered earlier,'' he said.

He claimed that a few people from Pahadia community in Sundarpahari had died due to malaria and brain malaria.

''These diseases trouble the poor who do not have houses. Despite repeated requests, the Centre did not sanction houses for the poor. Then, we decided to provide eight lakh houses to the needy. If needed, we will provide more houses so that poor do not suffer from such diseases,'' he said.

