"We have immense faith...," BJP MLA Gomati Sai on CM face in Chhattisgarh

As the BJP continued to build suspense over its choice of chief minister for Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pathalgaon Gomati Sai asserted that party has immense faith on central leadership and whatever decision the party takes will be in everyone's favour.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:13 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pathalgaon Gomati Sai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the BJP continued to build suspense over its choice of chief minister for Chhattisgarh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pathalgaon Gomati Sai asserted that party has immense faith on central leadership and whatever decision the party takes will be in everyone's favour. "As a small soldier of the BJP, I will follow the orders of the party's central leadership. We have immense faith on the party's central leadership and the decisions they take will be in everyone's favour," Gomati Sai told ANI on Friday.

In Chhattisgarh's Pathalgaon seat, Gomati Sai of the BJP won with 82320, beating Rampukar Singh Thakur of Congress who polled 82065. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, Gomati won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Laljeet Singh Rathia by 66,027 votes.

She replaced Vishnu Deo Sai who represented the constituency four times in a row in the past from 1999 to 2019. Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

"The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility. Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observors in Chhattisgarh.

The polling in the state was held in two phases, with the first on November 7 featuring 223 candidates and the second seeing 958 candidates put their electoral fates to the test on November 17. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35. (ANI)

