Left Menu

Linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs not yet begun: Govt

The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started, he said. He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B to link Aadhaar card has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:28 IST
Linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs not yet begun: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The linking of Aadhaar details with voter identity cards has not yet begun, Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven.

He also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card. ''... The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started,'' he said. He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024. The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 allows electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for the purpose of establishing identity on a ''voluntary basis'', he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023