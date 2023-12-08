Linking of Aadhaar with voter IDs not yet begun: Govt
The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started, he said. He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B to link Aadhaar card has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024.
In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said linking of Aadhaar is process-driven.
He also said no targets have been given for linking Aadhaar details with the electoral photo identity card. ''... The Election Commission has informed that linking of Aadhar with EPIC has not yet started,'' he said. He also noted that the time period to submit Form 6B (to link Aadhaar card) has been extended for a period of one year -- March 31, 2024. The Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021 allows electoral registration officers to require the existing or prospective elector to provide the Aadhaar number for the purpose of establishing identity on a ''voluntary basis'', he said.
