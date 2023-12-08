Patnaik inaugurates hospital in Odisha’s coal town

Left Menu

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital at Talcher in Odishas Angul district in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad V Joshi.The hospital named after renowned freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan was built at a cost of Rs 492 crore using CRS funds of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited MCL.

Updated: 08-12-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 20:47 IST
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday inaugurated Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Government Hospital at Talcher in Odisha’s Angul district in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad V Joshi.

The hospital named after renowned freedom fighter Pabitra Mohan Pradhan was built at a cost of Rs 492 crore using CRS funds of Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL). The 330-bed hospital will be later upgraded into a medical college.

Inaugurating the facility through virtual mode, Patnaik thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Centre’s cooperation for the project. The hospital will be converted into a medical college in future, he said.

Paying his respects to freedom fighter Pradhan, who was born in Talcher, the chief minister said the area has contributed immensely to the development of the state with its rich mineral resources.

Noting that his government has been stressing on high-quality health services to the people, Patnaik said the new hospital will serve the needs of the local residents.

Coal Minister Pralhad V Joshi said Coal India, which has contributed towards construction of the hospital, would also support to upgrade the hospital into a medical college. He said the Coal India subsidiary MCL will provide Rs 628 crore for the management of the hospital for the next five years.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the day will be remembered by the local people as the hospital is named after the son of the soil.

MCL CMD Keshav Rao expressed his gratitude to the Odisha government for extending help to the company in its pursuits to meet the aspirations of people.

MCL had earlier handed over to the state government the 500-bed Pabitra Mohan Pradhan Medical College and Hospital at Talcher.

