"BJP to declare CM faces for three states within two days": MP BJP incharge Murlidhar Rao

Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge, Murlidhar Rao on Friday claimed that the Chief Ministers for the three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would be revealed within the next two days. Rao said, "The central observers have been appointed for the three states by the party. They will visit the respective states and the party will declare its Chief Minister faces for those three states within two days".

Amid suspense over the Chief Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan. In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility.

Union Tribal Minister, Arjun Munda, Union Minister Sarbanana Sonowal and BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam have been appointed as observers in Chhattisgarh. Once the observers head to the states they are expected to meet the newly elected MLAs in the assembly before announcing the decision on who will become the next Chief Minister in the state.

The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. In Rajasthan, the vote count painted a starkly different picture to what some of the pollsters had predicted, as the BJP won 115 seats, emerging as the party crossing the halfway mark, and the Congress got 69 seats. Of the 90 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, the BJP bagged 54 while the Congress won 35.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs have been questioning the BJP over the delay in declaring the CM faces. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday said that BJP is playing musical chairs right now with only two people Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah taking the call.

Priyanka Chaturvedi called the delay in naming Chief Ministers 'Unfortunate'. "Because they (BJP) are busy in musical chairs. They have the majority, and people have expressed their trust in him. Elected MLAs have to make a decision that who will be the leader. But that process has been done away in the BJP. Only two people make decisions on the CM - PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Results were out on December 3 and today is 7th December," Priyanka Chaturvedi told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)