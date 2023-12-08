Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm.

NATION DEL113 LDALL MOITRA Mahua Moitra expelled from LS after adoption of panel report; says 'hanging by a kangaroo court' New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest.

DEL109 LSQ-ISRAEL-HAMAS We remain concerned over deteriorating security situation: EAM Jaishankar on Hamas-Israel conflict New Delhi: India on Friday said it remains concerned over the deteriorating security situation arising out of the Hamas-Israel conflict and called for ''restraint and de-escalation'' while emphasising on a peaceful resolution of the conflict through ''dialogue and diplomacy''.

DEL104 LSQ-CANADA-NIJJAR Rejected allegations of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada: Govt New Delhi: In calling for India's cooperation into its allegations of a potential Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani leader on its soil, Canada has not provided any ''specific and relevant information'' to New Delhi for it to act upon, the government informed Parliament on Friday.

DEL98 PM-SUMMIT-WEDDING 'Wed in India': Modi's call to the rich to hold destination weddings in country Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India needs a movement like 'Wed in India' on the lines of 'Made in India' and asked affluent industrialists to hold at least one destination wedding in their families each year in Uttarakhand saying it will help the hill state emerge as a wedding destination.

DEL120 CONG-LD REVIEW POLLS Cong reviews poll defeats; says Chhattisgarh, MP results unexpected, disappointing New Delhi: The Congress leadership on Friday held separate meetings to review its performances in the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, and said that its defeat in the two states at the hands of the BJP was unexpected DEL107 BJP-2NDLD OBSERVERS Rajnath Singh, Munda, Sonowal, Khattar among BJP observers to pick new CMs New Delhi: The BJP on Friday appointed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda as central observers for the election of its legislature party leaders in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively.

CAL25 MZ-LALDUHOMA-2NDLD OATH Mizoram government will give top priority to farmers, anti-corruption measures: CM Lalduhoma Aizawl: Newly sworn-in Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said the state government will give top priority to farmers and anti-corruption measures.

PAR28 RS-GOVERNOR-BILL-DISCUSSION Conflict between governors, elected govts affecting governance, federalism: Opposition MPs in RS New Delhi: Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha on Friday expressed concern over differences between governors and elected governments, saying such conflicts affect governance and erode harmonious relationship between the Centre and states, and demanded changes in the way governors are appointed.

LEGAL LGD19 SC-LD ADOLESCENT GIRLS SC criticises Calcutta HC order on adolescent girls, says judges not expected to preach New Delhi: Judges are not expected to express their personal views or preach, the Supreme Court remarked on Friday, strongly criticising a Calcutta High Court judgement which advised young girls to ''control sexual urges'' and adolescent boys to train themselves to respect women.

LGD13 SC-LD HEALTH SCHEME SC notice to Delhi LG over blocking of funds under 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the Delhi lieutenant governor, health authorities and others amid a fresh tussle between the AAP government and the LG over alleged blocking of funds for the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme under which road accident victims are provided free treatment in hospitals. BUSINESS DEL97 BIZ-RBI-DAS No plans to loosen rates, no complacency on inflation fight: RBI governor Mumbai: Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday ruled out loosening interest rates, saying inflation remains top priority as a few months of good data should not lead to complacency, even as the Reserve Bank kept key policy rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time.

DEL99 BIZ-ETHANOL Govt sees no impact on ethanol blending prog due to ban on using cane juice for making green fuel New Delhi: The government on Friday asserted that it is committed to meeting the 20 per cent ethanol blending target by 2025-26 and said the ban on the use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup has been imposed as a ''temporary'' step due to lack of clarity on cane output for the current season.

FOREIGN FGN54 UNSC-INDIA-REFORMS UN Security Council of yesterday is always late today: India United Nations: In a scathing criticism, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj has said the UN Security Council of yesterday is "always late today" and questioned whether 1945's "security plumbing" will work in the year 2023. FGN6 US-INDIA-LD SEPARATIST India strategic partner but those behind assassination plot need to be held accountable: White House Washington: Describing India as a strategic partner, the US has said it wants to deepen the relations with the country unabated on a range of issues but at the same time wants it to fully investigate the plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in New York and hold accountable those responsible. By Lalit K Jha

