Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA Prahlad Singh Patel meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Narsinghpur Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Narsinghpur Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal. "Today evening, I met the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Chief Minister's residence and congratulated him on the victory of the state," Prahlad Singh Patel posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Amid suspense over the Chief Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its Central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge, Murlidhar Rao on Friday claimed that the Chief Ministers for the three states- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would be revealed within the next two days.
Rao said, "The central observers have been appointed for the three states by the party. They will visit the respective states and the party will declare its Chief Minister faces for those three states within two days". "The Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party has approved Central observers of the party in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," a release from the party said.
In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary have been given the responsibility. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in Madhya Pradesh, won a resounding mandate bagging 163 seats while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Murlidhar Rao
- Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party
- CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Central
- Congress
- Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
- Bhopal
- OBC Morcha
- Shivraj Singh Chouhan
- Aasha Lakda
- Rajasthan
- Narsinghpur Prahlad Singh Patel
- Prahlad Singh Patel
- Madhya
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Laxman
- Chhattisgarh
- Parliamentary Board of the Bharatiya Janata Party
ALSO READ
Six killed, five injured in two accidents in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh students visit Bengal as part of Yuva Sangam phase-3
Madhya Pradesh: India's largest Tiger reserve to be set up in Damoh
Rusan Pharma Unveils Its State-of-the-Art Facility for APIs in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh
IMD issues rainfall alert for Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh; Thunderstorms predicted in multiple regions