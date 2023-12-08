Financial crisis of Kerala deliberately caused by Centre, says CPI(M); attacks Guv

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Friday attacked Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for seeking a report from the Left government on a petition to impose financial emergency in the state and alleged that the financial crisis in the state was a ''deliberate creation'' of the Centre. Taking exception to Khan's intervention in various matters, including the higher education sector, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan today said the Governor was trying to interfere in the state's administration while ignoring the financial crisis created by the central government.

Govindan's reaction came soon after Khan had sought a report from the state government after a social activist approached him seeking to impose financial emergency in the state as per Article 360(1) of the Constitution citing crisis.

''Governor is trying to establish power in the state. It will be strongly opposed and resisted. This is like playing with fire,'' he told reporters.

He further said Khan was threatening with Article 360, which was never used in history, while 'politically safeguarding' the central government which allegedly created the financial crisis.

Article 360 of the Constitution gives the President the power to declare financial emergency when the financial stability of India or a part of its territory is threatened.

When media sought the Governor's reaction earlier in the day to the matter, he said ''let the report come''.

Citing reports, Govindan claimed that the state government's ''own revenue'' has grown at a record pace in the last two years and at the same time, there has not been an excessive increase in expenses. ''This single fact itself is enough to realize that the present crisis of Kerala is caused by the central government alone,'' he said.

Pointed out that there was an arrear of Rs 64,000 crores from the central government, Govindan said, ''The financial crisis in Kerala was created deliberately by the central government. Kerala was not being paid the share that was due to it.'' ''The huge reduction in financial assistance from the Centre, mounting arrears from the Centre and also reducing the borrowing limits of Kerala are the reasons behind the state's financial crisis,'' he added.

Taking on the BJP, the CPI(M) alleged that it was trying to impose its agenda in the higher education sector using the Governor and criticised the selection of the Senate members by Khan with his authority as Chancellor of the universities.

Govindan claimed that the members nominated by Khan to the Kerala University Senate are all either the functionaries of the BJP or its other organisations.

He said Kerala has been strongly opposing the ''saffronisation'' of the education sector in the state where there are many accredited institutions.

