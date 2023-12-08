Left Menu

Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust and transparency: India at COP28

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:02 IST
Clear definition of climate finance crucial for trust and transparency: India at COP28

India on Friday emphasised the need for countries to establish a clear definition of climate finance, saying the lack of clarity affects transparency and trust.

At a high-level ministerial meeting on climate finance during the annual UN climate talks here, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said, "I strongly believe this is the most crucial outcome we should all strive for." Yadav said that defining climate finance clearly is essential for creating trust and transparency among nations.

He said that current estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and Oxfam reports (a transnational NGO) vary significantly and create uncertainty about the actual amount of climate finance provided.

OECD estimated about USD 83 billion provided by developed countries in 2020, while Oxfam's Climate Finance Shadow Report suggests an amount ranging between USD 21 to 24.5 billion, he said.

Yadav said a clear definition of climate finance should ensure it is climate-specific, additional, grant-based, and provided under highly concessional terms.

He expressed concern over the "paltry resource flow" from rich nations to developing countries and said it needs to be scaled up ''several times over''.

The minister said that not just financial support but also access to crucial technologies like offshore wind and battery storage is essential for developing countries to fulfil their commitments under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023