Left Menu

PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking over as Mizoram chief minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Mizoram chief minister and said the Centre will work closely with the new government in the northeastern state to fulfil peoples aspirations.The Zoram Peoples Movement ZPM leader was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.Along with him, 11 others also took oath as ministers at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Aizawl.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:07 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:07 IST
PM Modi congratulates Lalduhoma on taking over as Mizoram chief minister
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Mizoram chief minister and said the Centre will work closely with the new government in the northeastern state to fulfil people's aspirations.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader was sworn in as the ninth chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

Along with him, 11 others also took oath as ministers at a function held at the Raj Bhavan in state capital Aizawl. Seven of them were sworn in as cabinet ministers and four as ministers of state.

''Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram,'' Modi said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023