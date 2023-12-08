Left Menu

AP CM, Chandrababu Naidu wish Chandrasekhar Rao speedy recovery

He spoke to his son Rama Rao over the phone. I pray for his complete and swift recovery, he said in a post on X.Chandrasekhar Rao 69 needs to undergo hip replacement surgery following a fracture sustained from a fall at his Erravelli residence and the recovery process would take about 6-8 weeks, doctors treating him said today.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:13 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wished TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao a speedy recovery after he suffered a hip fracture following a fall in the bathroom.

Reddy telephoned Rao's son K T Rama Rao and enquired about his health.

"The Chief Minister (Jagan) enquired about the health of former Telangana Chief Minister KCR. He spoke to his son Rama Rao over the phone. The Chief Minister wished for the speedy recovery of KCR," said an official statement.

Naidu expressed concern over KCR's injury.

"Concerned to learn that KCR has sustained an injury. I pray for his complete and swift recovery," he said in a post on X.

Chandrasekhar Rao (69) needs to undergo hip replacement surgery following a fracture sustained from a fall at his Erravelli residence and the recovery process would take about 6-8 weeks, doctors treating him said today.

