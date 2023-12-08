Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:17 IST
BJP leaders laud PM Modi's leadership as he tops international approval ratings
BJP leaders asserted on Friday that ''Modi ki guarantee'' and ''Modi's magic'' have been endorsed even by an international survey as Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the approval ratings among several world leaders.

The weekly survey by Morning Consult had Modi topping the popularity chart yet again as he received 76 per cent approval rating with only 18 per cent disapproving his leadership.

Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was second in the popularity chart with 66 per cent in approval against 29 per cent giving a thumbs down to his leadership.

The corresponding figures for Swiss leader Alain Berset were 58 per cent and 28 per cent.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that after the assembly election results, even an international poll has given a thumbs up to Modi's guarantee and magic, which is about his model of governance and delivery.

He noted that Modi scored high ratings even during an international crisis like COVID-19 when other world leaders suffered in popular support. It is because he had been able to deliver on development and growth while managing inflation and taking more than 13.5 crore people out of poverty.

The approval rating will be reflected in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, Poonawalla said.

BJP leader C T Ravi lauded Modi as a ''karma yogi'' who has been notching up high approval ratings due to his hardwork, vision and dedication to transforming the country.

''Today, the entire world looks up to PM Modi for guidance and advice in solving its problems,'' he said.

