"Safeguarding state's boundary is one of priorities of government:" Mizoram CM

Newly sworn-in Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday said that safeguarding the state's boundary is one of the priorities of his government and a state-level boundary committee to deal with border issues with neighbouring states will be established soon. Speaking to reporters after taking oath as the chief minister, Lalduhoma, however, said that his new government should be given a year to settle in and to assess the situation of the state to strengthen it further.

He underlined the situation of the border areas of the state and said that safeguarding the state's boundary is one of the priorities of his government. To this, his government will set up a state-level boundary committee to deal with border issues with neighbouring states, he said.

"We will set this up immediately and have this mechanism at hand so that when a boundary issue arises we can act right away. This committee too will have representatives from the public and civil societies (representatives from recognized political parties, NGOs, Church leaders and MPF)," he said. He also said that his government's priority would be the upliftment of the farmers.

"Our first priority is to uplift our farmers. We will have a fixed minimum price for the local turmeric, broomstick, ginger and Mizo chilli. Farmers will have the freedom to sell their produce to the government or traders," the ZPM chief said. He also said that the SEDP fund amounting to 150 crores under the finance department allotted by the previous MNF government will not be touched.

"The state budget will be a ZPM policy-oriented budget. We already have a roadmap for this and we will orient the Minister in regards to the utilization of the budgeted funds and management of their departments," he added. He also said that his government will set up a Resource Mobilization Committee (RMC) to draw up coordination, expenditure reduction and manpower assessment

"The panel will focus on austerity measures. I and my Ministers will become the leading example of this. For example; we will reduce (50 per cent) the number of 4th grade personnel provided to CM, Ministers and MLAs. We will stop the trend of buying new cars for MLAs, we think the conditions of the vehicles of the previous govt. are good so we don't find it necessary to buy new ones. One minister will have one car and one spare car. No renovation or furnishing of bungalows, government buildings or offices unless expired/required. Also, requested the people to be frugal in their daily lives," he added. The new CM added that all departments are required to submit their functioning and non-functioning assets before January 2024.

He also said that no work order already issued will be cancelled. "However, if their work is not proper they will not be able to claim their bills. Ongoing work with no work order issued will be stayed. No restricted tender without CM approval will be permitted," he added. On anti-corruption measures, the CBI will be given general consent as soon as possible and strengthening of Lokayukta will be decided after careful assessment.

"To oversee all project works in the state a Monitoring Committee will also be set up, the committee will comprise of representatives from recognized political parties, NGOs, Church leaders and MPF," he said. He also said that a biometric attendance system will be introduced in all government departments to ensure punctuality.

As per the CM, a State Marketing Board will be set up that will be concerned with the procurement of agricultural produce, vegetable supply chain, value addition, processing, skill development and entrepreneurship. Lalduhoma further added that the Mizoram Subordinate Services Selection Board, the Socio-Economic Development Policy Executive Board and the Resource Mobilization Department will be dissolute immediately.

All government departments will ensure proper implementation of the Mizoram Public Service Act 2015, he added. (ANI)

