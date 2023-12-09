Left Menu

Kerala govt cancels ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas for a day, to resume on Sunday

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-12-2023 00:32 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 00:32 IST
Kerala govt cancels ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas for a day, to resume on Sunday
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala government on Friday informed that the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, a public outreach programme of the state government, will stand cancelled on December 9 and will resume only on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement came following the demise of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at a private hospital here in Kochi.

The funeral of the senior leader of the Communist Party of India is scheduled to be held on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues on Friday night paid their respects to the departed leader of a major ally of the ruling Left front.

Government authroities informed that Nava Kerala Sadas will resume at 2 pm on Sunday from Perumbavoor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023