Kerala govt cancels ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas for a day, to resume on Sunday

Kerala government on Friday informed that the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, a public outreach programme of the state government, will stand cancelled on December 9 and will resume only on Sunday afternoon.

The announcement came following the demise of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran at a private hospital here in Kochi.

The funeral of the senior leader of the Communist Party of India is scheduled to be held on Sunday afternoon.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues on Friday night paid their respects to the departed leader of a major ally of the ruling Left front.

Government authroities informed that Nava Kerala Sadas will resume at 2 pm on Sunday from Perumbavoor.

