White House says more can be done by Israel to reduce civilian casualties
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 00:38 IST
The White House on Friday said more can be done by Israel to reduce civilian casualties and the United States shares international concerns about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.
"We certainly all recognize more can be done to try to reduce civilian casualties," White House national security council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
