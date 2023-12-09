OAS condemns 'attempted coup' in Guatemala
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 01:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 01:29 IST
The Organization of American States (OAS) on Friday condemned what it called an "attempted coup d'etat" by Guatemala's prosecutors' office.
Earlier in the day, prosecutors declared that they would attempt to annul the election results in which anti-graft candidate Bernardo Arevalo won.
