EXCLUSIVE-State Dept asks Congress to approve sale of Israeli tank rounds amid growing rights concerns
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2023 01:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 01:38 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Biden administration has asked Congress to approve the sale of 45,000 shells for Israel's Merkava tanks for use in its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, according to a U.S. official and a former U.S. official.
The request comes as concerns grow over the use of U.S. weapons in a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Navy says it is excited by prospect of improved communications with China's military
Special flight brings home 103 Russians evacuated from Gaza
WRAPUP 1-Israel, Hamas to start first truce in Gaza war
1,30,000 litres of fuel, 200 aid trucks to enter Gaza daily during pause: Egypt
Qatar says Gaza cease-fire will begin Friday morning, with aid to follow 'as soon as possible'