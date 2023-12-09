Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida plans to replace chief cabinet secretary Matsuno -report

Local media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors are looking to start investigating lawmakers after the current session of parliament ends on Wednesday. Matsuno is suspected of having failed to report more than 10 million yen he received in the past five years from the biggest faction in the LDP, the Asahi newspaper and others have reported. ($1 = 144.1800 yen)

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 04:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 04:10 IST
Japan PM Kishida plans to replace chief cabinet secretary Matsuno -report

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno amid media reports he had received unreported political funds, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Saturday, citing several government and ruling party sources.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its leader, Kishida, are facing mounting scrutiny after allegations the party's lawmakers - including Matsuno and other high-profile members - may have pocketed more than 100 million yen ($693,000) of fundraising proceeds that were left off the books. Local media have reported that Tokyo prosecutors are looking to start investigating lawmakers after the current session of parliament ends on Wednesday.

Matsuno is suspected of having failed to report more than 10 million yen he received in the past five years from the biggest faction in the LDP, the Asahi newspaper and others have reported. Matsuno has declined to comment on the allegations at his daily press conferences. ($1 = 144.1800 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
3
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023