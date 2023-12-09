Left Menu

Guatemala's president-elect Arevalo slams attempt to scrap election results

Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on Friday forcefully rejected a legal maneuver from prosecutors to invalidate his election triumph, calling the effort an "attempted coup." Ever since anti-corruption crusader Arevalo did better than expected in June's first-round election, qualifying for the decisive August runoff, he and his center-left Seed Movement party have faced a series of investigations from the Attorney General's office, which has alleged irregularities in the party's registration several years ago. The U.S. and other Western countries have backed Arevalo, saying the probes are a coordinated effort to undermine him and democracy in Guatemala.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2023 06:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 06:44 IST
Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo on Friday forcefully rejected a legal maneuver from prosecutors to invalidate his election triumph, calling the effort an "attempted coup." Ever since anti-corruption crusader Arevalo did better than expected in June's first-round election, qualifying for the decisive August runoff, he and his center-left Seed Movement party have faced a series of investigations from the Attorney General's office, which has alleged irregularities in the party's registration several years ago.

The U.S. and other Western countries have backed Arevalo, saying the probes are a coordinated effort to undermine him and democracy in Guatemala. At a press conference on Friday, Arevalo blasted the allegations as "absurd, ridiculous and perverse," and vowed to take office as scheduled on Jan. 14.

"This attempted coup is real and it has brought us to a crucial moment," said Arevalo, who cruised to a landslide victory in the August run-off vote, besting an establishment-friendly candidate. Earlier, the Attorney General's office had declared it would attempt to annul the results of the first-round election, citing irregularities in voter registrations as well as data collected the day of the June vote.

But the head of Guatemala's top electoral court said it would not hold a repeat of the election. "The results are unalterable," said court president Blanca Alfaro.

The Washington-based Organization of American States condemned what it called an "attempted coup d'etat" orchestrated by Guatemalan Attorney General Consuelo Porras and her aides. Alfaro said preventing a duly-elected official like Arevalo from taking office would constitute "a break in the constitutional order" and must not be allowed.

