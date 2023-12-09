PM Modi greets Sonia Gandhi on her birthday
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2023 09:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 09:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her 77th birthday.
''Best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji on her birthday. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life,'' he said on X.
Sonia Gandhi, the longest serving Congress president, has taken a back seat from active politics in the last few years for health reasons, with her son Rahul Gandhi and daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra playing a key role in the party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West Bengal: High Court allows BJP to hold Nov 29 rally at Kolkata site used by Trinamool Congress
"There's a strong undercurrent in favour of Congress": Rajasthan CM Gehlot
"Why did not send a notice to PM?": Congress's Manish Tewari on EC notice to Rahul
CM Vijayan hits out at Congress, LoP over decision to boycott Nava Kerala Sadas
World Hindu Congress renounces 'Hinduism', embraces terms 'Hindutva', 'Hindu Dharm'