"World recognizes that there's no option but to come to India for a large demand": Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, speaking at the 23rd Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Excellence Honours, stated that the world recognizes the need to engage more deeply with India due to its substantial demand. "The opportunities (in India) are huge. The opportunities ahead of us will only get bigger. The world sees those opportunities in India, the world wants to engage deeper and bigger with India, the world recognizes that there's no option but to come to India for a large demand, the large marketplace that India offers," said Goyal on Friday.

The Union Commerce Minister emphasized the unprecedented opportunity presented by 1.4 billion people aspiring for a better future. "There is no other opportunity ever in the history of mankind comparable to India's story of today. There's never been an opportunity as big, as grand and as attractive as 1.4 billion people desirous and aspiring for a better future for themselves, and for the next generation," Goyal added.

Referring to the chance to work in the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden age), Goyal expressed gratitude, stating, "We are all privileged to be a part of the nation's history today that we will get an opportunity to work in this 'Amrit Kaal' and take India to greater heights and ensure that every child born in this country gets an adequate quality of opportunity to make a life that we could make, thanks to the opportunities our parents and grandparents gave us." He also said, "The confidence that you repose in PM Modi's leadership... you are willing to be a part of this journey to change the narrative of India."

"The fact that each one of you has contributed to our efforts in the last 9-10 years to move the needle from a fragile 5 economy to the world's 5th largest economy. You have all played a role in expanding our exports by 55 per cent in barely 2 years. Our exports are hovering around USD 5 billion for so long... Thanks to your relentless efforts, the country saw this exponential growth from USD 500 billion to 776 billion. Merchandise and services both grew around the same levels in these 2 years from 2021-23..." the Union Minister pointed out. The 'AEPC Excellence Honours' for 2021-22 and 2022-23 acknowledged exceptional contributions by Indian Apparel exporters in building modern export enterprises and fostering a unique Indian export culture. Awards were presented in 13 categories, recognizing achievements in environmental and social compliance, highest exports in MMF (Man-Made Fibre), exports to FTA (Free Trade Agreement) countries, most dynamic women entrepreneurs, and more, as per a release from the Apparel Export Promotion Council. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)