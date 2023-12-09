Germany's Scholz confident that budget crisis can be overcome
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he was confident that tough talks with coalition partners to fix the country's budget following a landmark court ruling would eventually result in a deal.
Speaking at the Social Democrats (SPD) party conference, Scholz said there would be no paring back of the welfare state, an area where Finance Minister Christian Lindner from the Free Democratic Party has called for reform.
