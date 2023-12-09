Left Menu

Indonesia's Prabowo expands lead over Ganjar in presidential poll

Indonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto expanded his lead over the ruling party's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, an opinion poll showed on Saturday. Also running is former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan. Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, after constitutional court changed the eligibility rules to allow him to stand as a vice presidential candidate.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-12-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 15:45 IST
Indonesia's Prabowo expands lead over Ganjar in presidential poll
Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian presidential frontrunner Prabowo Subianto expanded his lead over the ruling party's candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, an opinion poll showed on Saturday. Prabowo's support was 45.8%, in the Indikator Politik Indonesia poll, up 6.1 percentage points from a month earlier, while Ganjar's support fell 4.4 points to 25.6% in the Nov. 23-Dec. 1 survey.

Defence Minister Prabowo and Ganjar, a former governor of Central Java, are the leading candidates to replace popular President Joko Widodo after a decade in power in the Feb. 14 elections in the Southeast Asian archipelago of 270 million people, the world's third-largest democracy. Also running is former Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

Prabowo's running mate is the president's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka after the constitutional court changed the eligibility rules to allow him to stand as a vice presidential candidate. If no presidential candidate wins a majority, a run-off election will be held in June between the top two candidates for the presidential term starting in October.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023