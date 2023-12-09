Russia's Putin speaks to Sisi on eve of Egyptian election - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 17:09 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi by phone on Saturday, the Kremlin said, on the eve of an election in which Sisi is set to win six more years in power.
Putin, who announced on Friday that he too would seek a new term in March, has also met this week with leaders from Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
