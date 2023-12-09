"Assam was never part of Myanmar, those who don't know...": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Kapil Sibal

Assam was never part of Myanmar and those not having knowledge of the state's history should not speak about it, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. He was answering queries about former union minister Kapil Sibal's remarks of 'Assam having been part of Myanmar' made during hearing petitions related to Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court.

"Those who do not know about the past should not speak. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. People from Myanmar came and there was a clash. For a brief period - a month or month-and-half, there was a situation of occupation. This was the only contact. That Myanmar was with Assam, no such data has come to my knowledge," Sarma told reporters. Assam government spokesperson Piyush Hazarika has also said that the state has always been part of Bharatvarsh.

"At no point of Assam's history, we were part of Myanmar. From times of Mahabharat & before, we have firmly been an integral part of Bharatvarsh," he said. Media reports said that Sibal made the remarks while he was emphasising the complexity of tracing population movements across history, highlighting Assam's historical evolution. (ANI)

