Left Menu

"Assam was never part of Myanmar, those who don't know...": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Kapil Sibal

Assam was never part of Myanmar and those not having knowledge of the state's history should not speak about it, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said.

ANI | Updated: 09-12-2023 18:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 18:06 IST
"Assam was never part of Myanmar, those who don't know...": CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Kapil Sibal
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam was never part of Myanmar and those not having knowledge of the state's history should not speak about it, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. He was answering queries about former union minister Kapil Sibal's remarks of 'Assam having been part of Myanmar' made during hearing petitions related to Citizenship Act in the Supreme Court.

"Those who do not know about the past should not speak. Assam was never a part of Myanmar. People from Myanmar came and there was a clash. For a brief period - a month or month-and-half, there was a situation of occupation. This was the only contact. That Myanmar was with Assam, no such data has come to my knowledge," Sarma told reporters. Assam government spokesperson Piyush Hazarika has also said that the state has always been part of Bharatvarsh.

"At no point of Assam's history, we were part of Myanmar. From times of Mahabharat & before, we have firmly been an integral part of Bharatvarsh," he said. Media reports said that Sibal made the remarks while he was emphasising the complexity of tracing population movements across history, highlighting Assam's historical evolution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change after Rahm's LIV move and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf; Golf-McIlroy...

 Global
2
SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health coverage

SAMATU commends adoption of NHI Bill toward achieving universal health cover...

 South Africa
3
American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches 'Reward Xcelerator' for the Platinum Charge Cardmembers

American Express Strengthens Membership Rewards ® Program in India: Launches...

 India
4
Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

Golf-Masters champion Rahm joins LIV Golf

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023