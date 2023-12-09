Amit Shah participates in Ganga aarti in Rishikesh, offers prayers

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a Ganga 'aarti' at the Parmarth Niketan Ashram here on Saturday, officials said.

Head of of Parmarth Niketan Swami Chidanand Saraswati welcomed the two ministers as they arrived at the ashram to offer prayers to 'Ganga Maiya' and seek her blessings, they added.

Yoga guru Ramdev, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Akhara Parishad president Mahant Shri Ravindra Puri also accompanied Shah and Dhami.

Shah was in Dehradun earlier in the day to address the valedictory function of the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)