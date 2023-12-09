Ex-Chhattisgarh MLA blames TS Singh Deo for Congress' shocking defeat in Assembly polls

As the Congress bit the dust in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, losing power to the BJP, former party MLA Brihaspati Singh on Saturday said that the resignation of TS Singh Deo as a Panchayati Raj Minister last year triggered the anti-incumbency against the Baghel government. The Congress leader alleged that the outgoing Deputy Chief Minister damaged the party's image several times and said that had disciplinary action been taken against him, the party wouldn't have faced defeat.

The grand old party faced a shocking defeat in the Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, in contrast to the pollsters-- who predicted the party's victory-- by bagging only 35 seats against 68 in the 2018 polls. The two-time Congress MLA from Ramanujganj constituency, Brihaspati Singh, while speaking to ANI, said, "The reason (for Congress' defeat) had started even before the elections. When Chhattisgarh Panchayat Minister TS Singh Deo wrote in his 4-page resignation letter that the Chhattisgarh government has not given the amount of Rs 7 lakh for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Due to this, an atmosphere of anti-incumbency against the government was triggered."

He said that had the state incharge Kumari Selja reported to the party high command about the issue and action would have been taken against 'these types' of ministers then the party wouldn't have faced a defeat. The former MLA alleged that soon after the 85th plenary session of the Indian National Congress in Raipur, Deo fanned the anti-incumbency against the Bhupesh Baghel-led government.

"Four days after the 85th plenary session, he (Deo) in a press conference made a statement that we made 36 promises in Chhattisgarh but could fulfil only 12 promises. By saying this he challenged every senior party leader including Kharge Ji, Rahul Ji and Sonia Ji. If at that time Chhattisgarh Congress In-Charge Kumari Selja reported it immediately to the high command and disciplinary action would have been taken then maybe this damage to Congress would not have happened," Brihaspati said. He said, "The third reason is when at a time our senior leaders were accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing discrimination with non-BJP ruled states, that time Deo, while sharing the dais with the PM in Raigarh gave a statement saying that Honourable PM Modi is helping more than expected."

Moreover, the Congress leader said that he would call on the party's high command in the national capital on Sunday and inform them about the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)