ITX raids: BJP raises question on Patnaik’s silence, asks CM to order CBI probe

Stepping up its voice following the recovery of hundreds of crores of rupees during a series of Income Tax raids on Odisha-based distilleries, opposition BJP on Saturday questioned the chief minister’s silence on the issue. Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said, ''How can Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik remain silent over such a shameful event taking place in Odisha? The IT officials have seized huge amounts of black money just under the nose of the CM.'' Targeting the BJD government, the BJP state president alleged that the leaders of the regional party in Odisha were providing protection to the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, whose family was involved in the liquor trade and stashing black money. ''If a central agency (IT department) could get clue regarding the black money in Odisha, what was the state police, excise department, intelligence and the economic offence wing doing all along?,'' he asked.

The BJP leader also asked Patnaik to order a CBI probe into the matter. ''The relationship between Sahu brothers and BJD leaders are subject of an investigation,'' he said, adding that the state government had not conducted re-auction or re-tendering of the Out Still Shops for the last 24 years.

Sahu's staff expressed their inability to get a comment from the MP when PTI called on his phone for a reaction to the I-T department's action.

In a fresh statement on Saturday, the BJD accused the opposition of doing ''nasty politics'' by dragging name of the regional party in the incident. ''While the BJP national leaders target the Congress MP in Jharkhand over the recovery of black money, the BJP leaders in Odisha unnecessarily drag the BJD. They will not succeed in their evil designs,'' the statement said, adding, ''The Odisha BJP leaders should carefully read the X post of prime minister.'' BJD MLA Satyanarayan Pradhan rejected Samal's allegations and claimed that no BJD minister or MLA was ever linked with the liquor traders whose black money have been seized by the IT department.

''We welcome the raids conducted by the Income Tax department. It seems some BJP leaders of western Odisha are connected with the recovered money and the businessman. All the facts will come out after investigation,'' he said.

Congress spokesman Rajani Mohanty said his party demands a judicial investigation into the incident or a court-monitored SIT probe to ascertain the truth. Meanwhile, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought to know the source of ''benami wealth'' seized from the liquor traders. He said it was a matter of concern that such a large amount of benami money was recovered.

''Some people from the states of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand are reported to be related to this money. Where is the source of this benami wealth? What is the truth of the matter? Are some people of Odisha related to the seized black money?'' Pradhan said in a post on X.

''As the leaders of some political parties who talk about ethics are silent on this incident, doubts have arisen in the minds of the general public,'' the senior BJP leader said.

Stating that people of the country, including Odisha, now rely on 'Modi ki Guarantee', Pradhan said corruption will not be allowed under the Modi government.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi, the looted money will be recovered and strict action will be taken against those involved in the incident, this is Modi's guarantee,'' he added in the X post.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Lekhashree Samantasinghar also alleged the involvement of BJD leaders and the Odisha government behind the ''parking of such a huge amount of cash with liquor traders''.

Naming at least three cabinet ministers and a former MLA, Samantasinghar said, ''The Jharkhand Congress MP is only the owner of the company. The BJD government was managing the firm in Odisha. This liquor business is the source of money for the BJD during elections, she alleged.

