Ballot papers should be used for polls, EVMs have created feeling of distrust: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday batted for the use of ballot papers, and referring to EVMs without naming it said that “these machines” and the (poll) results have created a feeling of distrust in people’s minds.

Giving the example of US elections, Yadav said if India is following Americans on “burgers, pizzas and jeans”, then their use of ballot papers should also be copied.

Referring to the ruling BJP, Yadav said that the party has power and will set the narrative, and will tweak anything anyone else says.

“I had said a number of times that we understand technology. We have grown up with technology. In UP, the SP government had distributed the maximum number of laptops,” Yadav said while speaking to reporters at the SP office here. ''The most powerful country in the world, America, where voting is done for months, and then months are spent for counting,” he said.

“Over 140 crore people decide the country’s future. Why do you want results in three hours? Why can’t counting be done for one month?” “Today, we are following the US in every area be it burgers, pizzas or jeans. Then we should also copy (their use of) ballot papers. Yadav added that when the US machines failed during the rescue operation in the Uttarakhand tunnel recently, the country’s youth saved the day.

''The SP is of the view that whether we lose or win we want the faith in democracy to increase. These machines and results have created a feeling of distrust in the minds of the people. Maybe the technology could be right, but there is a feeling of distrust among people. So, we are of the view that voting should be held through ballot papers,'' Yadav said.

He also said that the Election Commission of India had (in 2022) served a notice to him to substantiate his allegation against the poll authority of mass deletion of voters from Yadav and Muslim communities from the electoral rolls of every assembly seat during the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022. ''I had sent the names of the voters along with their affidavits to the ECI, but no action was taken against those officers,'' he said.

On Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali’s suspension from the Bahujan Samaj Party, Yadav said the letter was just starting to be shared on social media as he was coming for the press conference.

