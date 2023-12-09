BSP chief Mayawati to chair party meeting tomorrow, to analyse party's performance in assembly polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati is set to chair a meeting of the party workers tomorrow at the party's state office in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, an official statement by the BSP said on Saturday. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

According to the official statement, the party will analyse its performance in the recently concluded assembly polls in three states, including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, deliberations will be made on the selection of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha assembly polls in 2024.

The BJP created a record in Madhya Pradesh and came back to power after having ruled the state for 18 of the past 20 years. This is an apparent indication of the party's organisational hold in the state as well as the popularity of its schemes and leadership. Rajasthan seems to have followed the over-three-decade-old trend of oscillating between governments and the Congress government led by Ashok Gehlot was defeated by the BJP.

The BSP gained two seats, including Sadulpur and Bari, in the Rajasthan assembly polls with a vote share of 1.82 percent. However, in the 2018 state assembly polls, the party secured six seats with a vote share of 4.03 percent. However, it drew a blank in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The BSP polled 2.09 percent of the votes in Chhattisgarh and 3.32 percent in Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP bounced back strongly in Chhattisgarh, where the ruling Congress was supposed to have done well. A strong, sustained and aggressive campaign and its matching Congress poll promises seem to work for the BJP. The assembly polls have set a semi-final stage for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024. (ANI)

