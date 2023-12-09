Books on Himanta's daily engagements, speeches released

Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 09-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 22:46 IST
From the daily challenges in administering the state to the speeches that addressed core issues, two books encompassing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's second year in office were released on Saturday.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released both the books, ''Mukhya Mantrir Diary 2'' and ''Mukhya Mantrir Boktrita Sankalan 2''.

The first one is a comprehensive book penned by the CM, capturing the nuances and intricacies of his daily engagements. It encapsulates the challenges faced, decisions made and the overall dynamism inherent in the functioning of the CM's office.

The second book is a compilation of 65 select speeches delivered on different occasions during his second year at the helm.

Speaking on the occasion, Kataria said the two books will prove to be an important record for the posterity.

He said the books will provide an opportunity for the readers to know about government administration and the workings of the Chief Minister's Office.

These will also serve as records between the promises made and fulfilled, he added.

Sarma, in his speech, hoped that the books would be important resources for the future.

The chief minister's speeches represent the government's principles and priorities, and hence, it was decided to compile the important speeches, he said.

On penning the daily engagements, he said this will help the future generations to understand the circumstances of the present day.

He said that his diary encompassing his daily accounts as the chief minister has been published for the readers to give them a fair idea about the post, the institution and their priorities for the people.

Sarma, however, said that in view of the secrecy in the functioning of the Chief Minister's Office, the diary is not a complete one.

He said that the royalty he received from the sale of the first part of the diary was given to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

On the occasion, Governor Kataria also released an Odiya translation of the chief minister's book, 'Anya Ek Dristi Kon'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

