Left Menu

Lord Ram will return to people's minds, hearts on Jan 22: RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 23:40 IST
Lord Ram will return to people's minds, hearts on Jan 22: RSS' Dattatreya Hosabale
  • Country:
  • India

Lord Shri Ram will return to his magnificent temple built at his birthplace in Ayodhya on January 22 next year and then in the ''minds and hearts'' of the people after 500 years of struggle, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday.

Addressing a book launch event here, Hosabale said that there has always been a struggle for the restoration of religion, and it is sometimes necessary for ''creation.'' There was a struggle for 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi' 72 times, he said, and every generation fought, but never gave up.

People belonging to ''every language, class, community and sect'' participated in this struggle, he added. ''After 14 years of exile, Lord Shri Ram returned first to his royal palace. As now after 500 years of struggle Lord Ram is returning to the magnificent temple built at his birthplace on January 22. After this Shri Ram will return to the minds and hearts of the people,'' the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in a statement quoted Hosabale as saying. The RSS leader said that the Ram Temple movement – spearheaded by the VHP and other right wing organisations – was for national integration. ''Ram is auspicious, Ram is inspiration, Ram is faith … Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) is not just another temple or a tourist destination but it is a pillar of pilgrimage,'' he said. ''Shri Ram's Ayodhya means renunciation, Ayodhya means democracy, Ayodhya means dignity,'' Hosabale added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023