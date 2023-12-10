Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida to replace industry minister and LDP policy chief-Asahi

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-12-2023 01:21 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 01:21 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to replace Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and ruling party policy chief Koichi Hagiuda amid a political funding scandal, the Asahi newspaper reported on Sunday, citing several government sources.

The top government spokesperson is also to be replaced, it said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party faces mounting scrutiny after allegations that some lawmakers may have failed to report political funds properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

