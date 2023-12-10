Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he's travelling to Argentina
Reuters | Updated: 10-12-2023 02:12 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 02:12 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he was travelling to Argentina.
Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said he had met the prime minister of the West African country of Cape Verde on his way to Argentina. Online news sources had written this week that Zelenskiy would attend the inauguration on Sunday of Argentine President Javier Milei.
