Polls open in Egypt's three-day presidential election
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:41 IST
Polls opened on Sunday in Egypt's presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is set to secure six more years in power.
Voting is spread over three days and runs from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (0700-1900 GMT), with results due to be announced on Dec. 18.
Approximately 67 million Egyptians are eligible to vote, according to the election authority, out of a total population of 104 million.
