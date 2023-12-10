Left Menu

Optimistic about wrapping up EFTA deal with India before 2024 polls: Swiss envoy

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:57 IST
Optimistic about wrapping up EFTA deal with India before 2024 polls: Swiss envoy
  • Country:
  • India

Switzerland's Ambassador to India, Ralf Heckner, has expressed optimism that the crucial European Free Trade Association (EFTA) deal with the country would be wrapped up before the 2024 general elections.

Heckner stressed on the importance of the proposed trade deal for unlocking innovation and investment opportunities.

''Both sides have been negotiating very closely and seriously over the last more than 12 months. I remain positive that the deal would be wrapped up before the (2024) elections,'' he told PTI.

The envoy was recently in the city to unveil the Kolkata chapter of the Swiss-India Chamber of Commerce.

Parliamentary elections in India are due in early 2024.

''If India wants innovation, it needs to work with about 12 to 15 countries, and one of those countries is Switzerland for a world of investments and innovation,'' “We will have a more strategic innovation relationship with India,” Heckner stated.

Noting the sharp rise in visa application processing numbers, which hit a record 2 lakh in 2023 compared to pre-COVID levels of 1.6-1.7 lakh, he said this trend would lead to enhanced trade and cultural ties between India and Switzerland in the years ahead.

The EFTA-India merchandise trade exceeded USD 6.1 billion in 2022.

The EFTA members include Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023