Ballia man booked for morphing UP CM Adityanath's picture

The Uttar Pradesh Police has registered an FIR against a local leader in this district for allegedly morphing Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's face out of a picture and posting it on social media.

Bairia SHO Dharam Veer Singh said a case has been registered against Manoj Kumar Singh, a resident of Karn Chhapra village in the Dokati Thana area, who claims to belong to the BJP. A complaint on this issue was lodged by another local Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

Dhananjay Kumar Singh said a photograph of Adityanath receiving a file from Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra was published in the media.

Manoj Kumar Singh edited the picture, removed the chief minister and replaced it with a photograph of himself alongside the chief secretary. He then posted the morphed picture on Facebook on November 22, Dhananjay Kumar Singh said.

Dhananjay Kumar Singh submitted a complaint to the superintendent of police, who ordered an investigation on December 7 after registering the case.

The police are conducting an inquiry into the matter.

Manoj Kumar Singh has contested elections from the Bairia assembly constituency as an Independent candidate and once as a Congress nominee.

The FIR was registered under Section 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 66D of the Information Technology Amendment Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)