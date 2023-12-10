Left Menu

"Congress created NRC problem in Assam...": AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal blamed Congress for the problems faced by the public due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President Badruddin Ajmal blamed Congress for the problems faced by the public due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state. Badruddin Ajmal, a Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Dhubri constituency said that it is due to Congress that many people in the state are getting labelled as 'Bangladeshis'.

"But we are not Bangladeshi, who built the detention camp here, it was Congress, who had created the NRC problem, it was Congress. It is Congress who put Bangladeshi tag on our foreheads," Badruddin Ajmal said at a party meeting held in Assam's Dhubri district on Saturday. Stating that Congress will be finished in Assam if it does not stitch an alliance with AIUDF, Ajmal said, "They will continue facing defeat after defeat and they will be finished here."

On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year, Badruddin Ajmal said that AIUDF will put up a good performance in the elections. "AIUDF will show good performance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Nagaon, Karimganj and Dhubri Lok Sabha constituencies have become favourable to us, we will contest in these seats and we will win," he said.

The exercise of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has been carried out in the state as mandated by the Assam Accord of August 15, 1985. (ANI)

