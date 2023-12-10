Gaza war puts entire generation at risk of 'radicalisation' -Qatar PM
Reuters | Doha | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 14:24 IST
Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said on Sunday that an entire generation in the Middle East is at risk of becoming radicalised because of the war in Gaza.
Sheikh Mohammed was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.
