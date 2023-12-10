Left Menu

"Any kind of negligence in work will not be tolerated": CM Yogi tells officials at Janata Darshan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday instructed the officials to address public issues with utmost seriousness and sensitivity as well as ensure satisfactory solutions in Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath Temple premises on Sunday.

During his stay in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister met about 300 people in the Janata Darshan. After listening to the people patiently, he gave the necessary directions to the officials present there to solve their problems promptly. He referred everyone's prayer letters to the concerned authorities along with providing instructions for the speedy and satisfactory disposal and assured the people that no injustice would be done to anyone during his tenure.

CM Yogi assured that the government will provide complete help for the treatment to those seeking financial help. Handing over their applications to the officials, he directed them to prepare an estimate of the cost of treatment and make it available to the government as soon as possible so that the required funds could be released. He asked a woman to get an estimate of the cost of her treatment and assured her that the government would bear the expenses.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to take strict legal action against those who illegally encroach on someone's land and bully the poor and the weak. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, said that when the government is sensitive, it listens to the concerns of poor and weak people. They benefit from government plans without any discrimination and with complete transparency.

The central and state governments, working together, are not only ensuring the benefits of welfare plans without discrimination but also making efforts, with public cooperation, to eliminate the evils of the society, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

