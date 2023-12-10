Priyanka Gandhi reaches HP, to attend Congress govt's first anniversary celebrations on December 11
She will accompany Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharamshala for the state-level celebration to mark the first year of the states Congress government. Several other prominent Congress leaders are expected to take part in the event.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday arrived in Himachal Pradesh, where she will attend a programme in Dharamshala on December 11 to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary reached Shimla early on Sunday and went to her house in Chhabbra on the outskirts of the town where she will rest for the day, officials said. She will accompany Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharamshala for the state-level celebration to mark the first year of the state's Congress government. Several other prominent Congress leaders are expected to take part in the event. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, has announced that it will hold protests in all districts on Monday.
The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal earlier hit out at the Congress-led government for proposing to celebrate a year in office.
''What is there to celebrate when there has been no achievement by the government except closing over 1,500 institutions?'' he had asked.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Piloit confident of Congress govt's return in Rajasthan
Telangana polls: RRS working for Congress to ensure AIMIM candidate's defeat, alleges Asaduddin Owaisi
Rep Dean Phillips, a Democrat running for president, says he won't run for reelection to Congress
No anti-incumbency, Congress will form govt in Rajasthan again: CM Ashok Gehlot
KTR takes a swipe at Congress for "insulting" PV Narsimha Rao