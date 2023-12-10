Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi reaches HP, to attend Congress govt's first anniversary celebrations on December 11

She will accompany Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharamshala for the state-level celebration to mark the first year of the states Congress government. Several other prominent Congress leaders are expected to take part in the event.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday arrived in Himachal Pradesh, where she will attend a programme in Dharamshala on December 11 to mark the first anniversary of the party-led state government.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary reached Shimla early on Sunday and went to her house in Chhabbra on the outskirts of the town where she will rest for the day, officials said. She will accompany Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Dharamshala for the state-level celebration to mark the first year of the state's Congress government. Several other prominent Congress leaders are expected to take part in the event. The opposition BJP, meanwhile, has announced that it will hold protests in all districts on Monday.

The BJP's Himachal Pradesh unit chief Rajiv Bindal earlier hit out at the Congress-led government for proposing to celebrate a year in office.

''What is there to celebrate when there has been no achievement by the government except closing over 1,500 institutions?'' he had asked.

