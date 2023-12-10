US should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza -Palestinian PM
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Sunday the United States should also be held responsible for Israeli attacks on Gaza and the loss of Palestinian lives.
Shtayyeh was speaking at the Doha Forum conference in Qatar.
