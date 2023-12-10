Left Menu

"Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Dheeraj Sahu's matter": G Kishan Reddy questions Congress leader

Questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the money that was recovered by Income tax authorities at the premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Congress always stands with corruption and this is the reason for the Wayanad MP not commenting on this matter.

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 15:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 15:09 IST
"Why is Rahul Gandhi silent on Dheeraj Sahu's matter": G Kishan Reddy questions Congress leader
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the money that was recovered by Income tax authorities at the premises linked to Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Congress always stands with corruption and this is the reason for the Wayanad MP not commenting on this matter. Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said, "From Rahul Gandhi's close friend and Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu's offices, around Rs 200 crore was seized by I-T. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, why haven't you posted anything about this on social media? Why haven't you spoken anything about this? Because Congress always supports corruption."

"Dheeraj Sahu played a crucial role in the arrangements of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Why is he not opening his mouth on this matter," he added. Amid the BJP's barbs over the recovery of stacks of currency notes during the Income Tax raids at premises linked to Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu, Congress leader and Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday said his party had nothing to do with it.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the minister said the onus was on the central agency to clarify where the money came from. Gupta added that Sahu, a Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, belongs to a big business family and the Income Tax authorities should conduct a proper investigation to ascertain facts about the source of the money recovered.

"Dheeraj Sahu belongs to a big family, which has business interests. They have been running their businesses for several years. I believe it is the Income Tax department that should come out with a detailed clarification on the source of the money," Gupta said. Meanwhile, Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday, as the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it. Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, which is being raised. It is allegedly linked to Sahu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023