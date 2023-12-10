Israel: pressure to end war inconsistent with support for eliminating Hamas

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuffed on Sunday international calls to end the Gaza war, describing them as inconsistent with supporting the war-aim of eliminating Hamas. Briefing his cabinet, Netanyahu said he had told the leaders of France, Germany and other countries: "You cannot on the one hand support the elimination of Hamas and on other pressure us to end the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)