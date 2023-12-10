Suspense over Chhattisgarh CM: "CM to be chosen in legislative meeting," says Arjun Munda

BJP central observer and Union Minister Arjun Munda, who has reached Raipur amid suspense over the party's Chief Minister candidate in Chhattisgarh said that "there will be a meeting of the legislative party and the leader will be chosen." BJP observers are likely to attend a meeting with newly elected legislators regarding the chief ministerial candidate in the state. Union Health Minister and BJP's Chhattisgarh co-in-charge, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Sarbananda Sonowal also arrived in Raipur to attend the meeting.

Earlier as well, Arjun Munda came up with a similar answer when asked about the CM face in Chhattisgarh while he was in Jharkhand's Khunti. "It is time to form the government after getting the majority. There will be a meeting of the legislative party and the leader will be chosen. The other formalities will be completed soon... I will go there (Chhattisgarh) and the leader will be chosen in the legislative party meeting," said Arjun Munda.

Amid suspense over the Chief Minister's post, Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday announced its central observers in their recently won states--Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Pandey and Vinod Tavde, National Secretary General, have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.

In Madhya Pradesh, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxman, National President, OBC Morcha and Aasha Lakda, National Secretary, have been given the responsibility. For Chhattisgarh, alongside Munda and Sonowal, BJP leader Dushyant Gautam has also been appointed as observer. (ANI)

