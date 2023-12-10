Left Menu

Haryana minister complains of dizziness, admitted to hospital; doctors say condition stable

PTI | Yamunanagar | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:52 IST
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday after he complained of dizziness. Doctors said his condition is stable.

The 63-year-old MLA from Jagadhri was attending the Jan Samvad programme here and he suddenly felt dizzy, sources said.

He could have felt dizzy due to overexertion, the doctors said and added that all necessary tests and scans are being done.

If the results of the tests are normal, the minister will be discharged, they said.

Local BJP leaders said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had enquired about Pal's health over phone.

They said that the minister was doing fine and his condition was stable.

